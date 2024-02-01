Waitangi 2024 – Live On Whakaata Māori & Māori +

Whakaata Māori is proud to bring LIVE coverage of events at Waitangi on 6 February 2024. Join hosts Peter Lucas-Jones, Blake Ihimaera and roving reporter Pere Wihongi from the Treaty Grounds. We will go LIVE from 5:00AM – 6:00AM for the Dawn Service then again from 9:30AM – 12:30 PM on both Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Cinco Cine Film Productions and Te Hiku Media have again collaborated with Whakaata Māori to bring commemorations from the birthplace of the nation. The broadcast, funded by Te Māngai Pāho, will provide robust discussions and insights from leaders and seasoned campaigners throughout the morning.

Later in the day, Whakaata Māori will continue to dedicate its programming to the stories of New Zealanders and the journey of Aotearoa as a nation. It opens with a score of music history with Whirimako Black, Herbs and Katchafire before documentaries on kiwi trailblazers like Dr Ranginui Walker and Meng Foon.

Te Ao Mārama brings us the latest news from Waitangi before the evening heads into films of resistance, including Mereta Mita’s iconic, Patu, and The Justice of Bunny King, a story about Bunny King who battled the system to be reunited with her children.

Be inspired, invigorated, and informed with Whakaata Māori on Waitangi Day.

WAITANGI DAY 2024

5:00AM - 6:00AM LIVE Dawn Ceremony from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. The service will be led by Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau, The Right Reverand Te Kitohi Pikaahu ONZM of the Anglican church and features the reading of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in te reo Māori and English.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

6:00AM Te Ōhākī – A documentary that follows reimaging of iconic waiata ‘Kei Hea Taku Reo’ with renowned artist Whirimako Black.

7:00AM Herbs – Songs of Freedom – Five men from different islands throughout the South Pacific join forces in 1978 and find the words and the music within each other to give New Zealand its voice and Pacific place in the world.

8:30AM Legacy – Documentary about Katchafire a global roots-reggae phenomenon bringing their sound to music lovers worldwide.

9:30AM LIVE FROM WAITANGI – A celebration of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi with robust discussions, speeches and interviews from seasoned activists, iwi and community leaders, academics and politicians. Presented by Peter-Lucas Jones, Blake Ihimaera and Pere Wihongi.

12:30PM Waitangi – What Really Happened? This docudrama follows an imaginary news reporter who travels back in time to cover the days leading up to the Treaty of Waitangi’s signing on 6 February 1840.

2:00PM Hongi to Hāngi and Everything In Between - Tāmati Rīmene-Sproat takes us to Waitangi where we visit the Waitangi Treaty grounds, Te Tii marae and the famous Waitangi bridge – site of manu dives and protest action.

3:00PM Hongi to Hāngi and Everything In Between – A further episode with Tāmati Rīmene-Sproat taking viewers through aspects of te ao Māori with explanations to common questions.

4:00PM Being Māori - A documentary that pays homage to the life, vision, and spirit of Dr Ranginui Walker, author, historian and political commentator and his enduring impact on Māori rights and the legacy he leaves for generations to come.

5:30PM Meng – A documentary that follows Meng Foon, the former Mayor of Gisborne when he was Race Relations Commissioner as he navigates a very public role at a national level after 18 years in local politics.

6:30PM Te Ao Mārama – Our reporters and crew are at Waitangi and will bring you all the news of the day. Stay with Whakaata Māori for our flagship nightly news programme presented by Peata Melbourne.

7:00PM OHMS! Protest! A Celebration of Resistance – This film highlights the New Zealand student led movement against compulsory military training during the Vietnam War.

7:30PM Patu – The late Merata Mita’s iconic documentary about the nationwide mass protests over the 1981 Springboks rugby tour of New Zealand.

9:30PM The Justice of Bunny King – A New Zealand film about Bunny King, mother of two who battles the system to reunite with her children.

© Scoop Media

