Water Restrictions Lift For Arrowtown, Frankton, Hanleys Farm, Kelvin Heights, Lake Hayes, Luggate, Quail Rise & Wānaka

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has lifted water
restrictions in Arrowtown, Frankton, Hanleys Farm, Kelvin
Heights, Lake Hayes, Luggate, Quail Rise and
Wānaka.
QLDC Operations Manager Simon Mason thanked
residents and visitors for their efforts in reducing water
usage, but noted the importance of continuing to use water
wisely.
“It might be a bit damp today but the hot,
dry weather will return and it’s still very important we
conserve as much water as possible, where possible,” said
Mr Mason.
Level 1 water restrictions remain in place
for Arthurs Point and Hāwea. Level 1 restrictions require
residents and visitors keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at
all times, and to only use irrigation sprinklers between
midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its
lowest.
