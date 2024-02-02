Water Restrictions Lift For Arrowtown, Frankton, Hanleys Farm, Kelvin Heights, Lake Hayes, Luggate, Quail Rise & Wānaka

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has lifted water restrictions in Arrowtown, Frankton, Hanleys Farm, Kelvin Heights, Lake Hayes, Luggate, Quail Rise and Wānaka.

QLDC Operations Manager Simon Mason thanked residents and visitors for their efforts in reducing water usage, but noted the importance of continuing to use water wisely.

“It might be a bit damp today but the hot, dry weather will return and it’s still very important we conserve as much water as possible, where possible,” said Mr Mason.

Level 1 water restrictions remain in place for Arthurs Point and Hāwea. Level 1 restrictions require residents and visitors keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times, and to only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its lowest.

A range of water conservation tips can be found on the QLDC website here: www.qldc.govt.nz/water-saving-tips

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

