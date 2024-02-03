Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Completes Over 400 Life-Saving Missions In 2023

Saturday, 3 February 2024, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

In 2023, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed a total of 408 missions. These involved a wide range of critical services, including over 90 inter-hospital transfers, over 80 rural or remote missions, 61 medical events, 44 motor vehicle accidents, 13 rescues, and 116 other missions. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter's commitment to providing efficient and crucial emergency medical assistance to those in need has made a significant impact on the community.

February and July emerged as the busiest months for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, both recording 39 missions each. Among the hospitals that the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter transported from, Palmerston North Hospital took the lead with 64 inter-hospital transfers. Notably, Dannevirke and Levin were the most visited locations, each with 14 missions, followed closely by Raetihi with 13 missions, and Ohakune with 11 missions.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter attended a total of 83 rural/remote missions throughout last year. The majority of these missions were in response to fall injuries resulting from tramping or accidents on farms, highlighting the importance of emergency medical services in rural areas. One notable mission took place in Irirangi, where a woman in her 30s had suffered severe injuries after being charged by a bull. In a critical condition, she was swiftly airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital to receive the necessary medical attention.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was involved in 13 rescue missions last year. One incident involved the dispatch of the rescue helicopter to the Ruahine Ranges to rescue two trampers who had activated their Personal Locator Beacon. The helicopter arrived at the scene and discovered the trampers were stuck on the side of a cliff. With the expertise of the onboard crew, a successful winch extraction was conducted, safely retrieving both individuals. Once on board, the trampers were then transported back to their vehicle.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter responded to 44 motor vehicle accidents throughout the year, with February and November having the highest number of MVA related accidents. Two of the missions occurred on the same day. The rescue helicopter was dispatched to Dannevirke for a serious head-on motor vehicle accident where two patients were in critical condition. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter transported the first patient, who was a woman in her 20s who had suffered critical trauma injuries and was flown to Palmerston North Hospital. The rescue helicopter returned to the scene and transported the second patient, a male in his 50s with severe injuries, to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter has been serving the Manawatu and Whanganui region for many years. This service operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with a dedicated crew of highly trained pilots, crewmen, and critical care flight paramedics who provide timely and life-saving assistance when it matters the most. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter relies on community support and donations to ensure your rescue crew can continue to deliver vital emergency services. Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate

