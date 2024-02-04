Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiingi Tuheitia Welcomed Onto Treaty Grounds

Sunday, 4 February 2024, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and Ratana Church Tumuaki Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou have been welcomed onto Te Whare Ruunanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, following a formal tono (request) from mana whenua.

Ngaa Puhi leaders extended the tono to the Kiingitanga at Turangaewae on 20th January, where more than 10,000 people gathered to discuss Kotahitanga and upholding the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Dozens of Tauiwi accompanied the Kiingitanga to Waitangi, as part of the over 2,000-strong delegation, demonstrating that unity and diversity go hand in hand.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds said the delegation carried the mauri (life force) from te Hui-aa-Motu to Waitangi – the birthplace of He Whakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence), which was signed by the first Maaori King Te Wherewhero in 1839.

“We are here today to bring a message of unity and hope which is manifested in kotahitanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Kotahitanga can be achieved, but only when The Treaty partners work in good faith and we urge the Government to demonstrate its positive intentions through its words and its deeds.”

On the paepae tomorrow, Kiingitanga Spokesman Rahui Papa will speak about Te Tiriti and Mana Motuhake.

