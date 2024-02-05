Arrest Made In Relation To Death Of Gurjit Singh

Police investigating the death of Dunedin man Gurjit Singh have arrested a 33-year-old man this morning.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court later today, charged with Mr Singh’s murder.

Mr Singh’s body was discovered at his home on Monday 29 January.

A large team of investigators have worked extensively on this case, but there is still work to do.

Several vehicles, another residential property and workplaces are still part of the ongoing investigation.

The hours of work put in by members of Environmental Science and Research, both at the scene and the laboratory, have been invaluable in assisting Police.

We wish to thank members of the public for their information and CCTV footage provided, which has helped greatly with the investigation.

Mr Singh’s father is in Dunedin today and is being supported by Police and the Punjabi community. Our thoughts remain with the family at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

