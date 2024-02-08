Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Welcomes Scrapping Of Auckland Regional Fuel Tax

Responding to news that the Auckland Regional Fuel
Tax will be coming to an end in June 2024, Auckland
Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesman, Jordan Williams,
said:
“The regional fuel tax never would’ve been
needed if Auckland Transport focussed on investing in the
supercity’s roads rather than wasting money on backroom
bureaucrats and unpopular pet projects like
cycleways.
“Given the hundreds of millions in the
Regional Fuel Tax slush fund that are still sitting unspent,
the state of Auckland’s infrastructure clearly is not a
cash issue; it’s an issue of council and AT staff who are
failing to deliver.
“The focus now needs to be
getting Auckland Transport up to snuff. The priority must be
making sure that any replacement for the regional fuel tax
down the line doesn’t end up as yet another way to fund
council waste by reaching deeper and deeper into
Aucklanders’
pockets.”
