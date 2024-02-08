Customs Seizes Ecstasy And Methamphetamine From Imported Vehicles

Customs has seized significant quantities of methamphetamine and MDMA ecstasy following searches of imported vehicles.

Customs officers discovered nearly 150 (149.8) kilograms of MDMA and 67 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in panels of vans which had recently arrived at the Port of Auckland from Europe.

“This is an extremely good result to have stopped these drugs entering New Zealand and causing harm in our communities,” says Customs Group Manager Border Operations, Dana McDonald.

“The success we have had with these interceptions is the result of collaboration that has included the assistance of the Port of Auckland.”

National Drug Intelligence Bureau (NDIB) estimates show the 67 kilograms of methamphetamine could have produced around 3.4 million doses of the drug at a total street value of up to almost $24 million and that the seizure has prevented an estimated $74 million in drug harm.

It’s estimated that the 149.8 kilograms MDMA seized could have produced over 1.2 million individual doses with a total street value of up to almost $45 million and that the seizure has prevented more than $2.3 million in drug harm.

If you know of someone who is dealing in illicit drugs or suspect someone is, you can notify Customs anonymously through the Border Protect report form online, or call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) a 24-hour confidential hotline, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

