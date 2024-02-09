Update - Khandallah Homicide

Police investigating the death of 79-year-old Helen Gregory in Baroda Street, Khandallah on 24 January have this morning begun a search at a landfill in Porirua.

It is believed some items were discarded by a person of interest several hours after Helen’s death, and were later dumped at the landfill.

Police are seeking particular items that could significantly advance the homicide investigation, and specialist search teams will focus their efforts on a specific area of the landfill.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the search today demonstrates the efforts the investigation team is going to as they continue to piece together the events leading up to and following Helen’s death.

“The investigation has uncovered significant evidence enabling the team to develop a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding the death, and I am confident of a successful outcome.”

Police continue to appeal for information from anyone who may have any information to assist our investigations.

You can call 105, or make an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, click “Update Report” and reference file number 240125/1641.

© Scoop Media

