Update - Khandallah Homicide

Police investigating the death of 79-year-old Helen
Gregory in Baroda Street, Khandallah on 24 January have this
morning begun a search at a landfill in Porirua.
It is
believed some items were discarded by a person of interest
several hours after Helen’s death, and were later dumped
at the landfill.
Police are seeking particular items
that could significantly advance the homicide investigation,
and specialist search teams will focus their efforts on a
specific area of the landfill.
Detective Senior
Sergeant Tim Leitch said the search today demonstrates the
efforts the investigation team is going to as they continue
to piece together the events leading up to and following
Helen’s death.
“The investigation has uncovered
significant evidence enabling the team to develop a clear
understanding of the circumstances surrounding the death,
and I am confident of a successful outcome.”
Police
continue to appeal for information from anyone who may have
any information to assist our investigations.
You can
call 105, or make an online report at 105.police.govt.nz,
click “Update Report” and reference file number
240125/1641.
