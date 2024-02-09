Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Encouraging True Love To Bloom – For Nelson Tasman

Friday, 9 February 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Nelson Regional Development Agency

 

Airports are the place where love is all around, and this Valentine’s Day Nelson’s unsuspecting travellers will be treated to a classic romantic gesture – courtesy of Nelson’s Regional Development Agency (NRDA) in partnership with Nelson Airport. 

As part of the region’s Autumn Campaign “Fall in Love with Nelson Tasman”, promoting the region as the perfect place for a romantic getaway, NRDA and Nelson Airport will be gifting 150 red roses to travellers at three regional airport terminals – Nelson, Wellington and Christchurch.

Wellington Airport and Christchurch Airport are also collaborating to allow the activation to happen in their terminals. NRDA staff will seek out unsuspecting travellers and present them with a single stem red rose along with an official Nelson Tasman Visitors Guide.

Branded cards attached to the rose will have a QR code link to the NRDA’s website page www.nelsontasman.nz/fallinlove where visitors will be able to see the private hideaways, activities, deals and packages that the region has to offer – all under the overriding theme of romance.

The campaign includes two competitions titled “Fall in Love & Win” with the prize of a romantic getaway package to the region in Autumn. One is running nationwide now, and the second competition will run for a month from February 16.

Craig Boodee, Visitor Destination Manager, NRDA says “The idea is to put a smile on a few peoples’ faces on Valentine’s Day and maybe encourage a little bit of romance in their lives. Nelson Tasman is an ideal place to find love and we want couples to come here and fall in love with the place – and maybe even each other.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Beth Catley, Communications Manager, Nelson Airport says “Airports are the starting point for many a love story – whether it be with a place, an experience or a person. This activation is the perfect way for us to share the love we have for our region with others.”

Fiona Wilson, CE, NRDA says “Our autumn campaign is part of our important focus to increase the length of our visitor season, to encourage visitors to come back, to stay longer and explore all there is to love about the region, and of course to spend more while they are here. A big thank you to Nelson Airport for their support”.

For more information contact Jason Petterson, Marketing and Communications Lead, NRDA jason.petterson@nelsontasman.nz 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson Regional Development Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 