Encouraging True Love To Bloom – For Nelson Tasman

Airports are the place where love is all around, and this Valentine’s Day Nelson’s unsuspecting travellers will be treated to a classic romantic gesture – courtesy of Nelson’s Regional Development Agency (NRDA) in partnership with Nelson Airport.

As part of the region’s Autumn Campaign “Fall in Love with Nelson Tasman”, promoting the region as the perfect place for a romantic getaway, NRDA and Nelson Airport will be gifting 150 red roses to travellers at three regional airport terminals – Nelson, Wellington and Christchurch.

Wellington Airport and Christchurch Airport are also collaborating to allow the activation to happen in their terminals. NRDA staff will seek out unsuspecting travellers and present them with a single stem red rose along with an official Nelson Tasman Visitors Guide.

Branded cards attached to the rose will have a QR code link to the NRDA’s website page www.nelsontasman.nz/fallinlove where visitors will be able to see the private hideaways, activities, deals and packages that the region has to offer – all under the overriding theme of romance.

The campaign includes two competitions titled “Fall in Love & Win” with the prize of a romantic getaway package to the region in Autumn. One is running nationwide now, and the second competition will run for a month from February 16.

Craig Boodee, Visitor Destination Manager, NRDA says “The idea is to put a smile on a few peoples’ faces on Valentine’s Day and maybe encourage a little bit of romance in their lives. Nelson Tasman is an ideal place to find love and we want couples to come here and fall in love with the place – and maybe even each other.”

Beth Catley, Communications Manager, Nelson Airport says “Airports are the starting point for many a love story – whether it be with a place, an experience or a person. This activation is the perfect way for us to share the love we have for our region with others.”

Fiona Wilson, CE, NRDA says “Our autumn campaign is part of our important focus to increase the length of our visitor season, to encourage visitors to come back, to stay longer and explore all there is to love about the region, and of course to spend more while they are here. A big thank you to Nelson Airport for their support”.

For more information contact Jason Petterson, Marketing and Communications Lead, NRDA jason.petterson@nelsontasman.nz

