Toolkit To Empower Seniors With Scam-proofing Savvy And Online Safety Smarts

Monday, 12 February 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Netsafe

Arming older New Zealanders with the skills and know-how to keep themselves safe online, is the focus of a new initiative launched nationwide by Netsafe today.

A joint project with Chorus, the Get Set Up for Safety programme includes a toolkit of free guides, videos, and other resources with practical advice on everything from fundamental online safety and security habits through to protection from financial scams and safer online shopping and socialising.

According to research conducted by Netsafe in 2023 as part of the Annual Population Survey almost half (47%) of over 70s expressed interest in learning more about online safety and how to protect themselves against scams. A similar number (49%) said they require assistance at least occasionally when using digital devices.

Senior sector organisations including Digital Seniors, Age Concern and the 20/20 Trust, who were consulted during the development of the toolkit, echoed this feedback, highlighting the need for better resources on these issues.

“The ability to identify scams and protection from financial fraud are key issues for seniors, however we also know older adults want more support and information so they can fully enjoy the benefits of the digital world,” says Netsafe Chief Online Safety Officer Sean Lyons.

“Get Set Up for Safety is designed to help seniors feel more comfortable and knowledgeable when they are online and to demystify the digital world for those who aren’t yet confident in the digital space, which is often due to concerns about safety and security.

“Scams are understandably a top concern among older adults, so as part of the Get Set Up for Safety programme we’re introducing a new easy-to-remember acronym to help people recognise the red flags, SCAMS = Surprise, Control, Access, Money, Stop”.

The Get Set Up for Safety programme includes free printable guides, pamphlets and a series of videos covering topics such as:

  • Safe online shopping and banking
  • How to spot a scam
  • Social media settings and safety
  • Setting up devices securely
  • User-friendly device settings
  • Glossary of terminology

Hannah Taylor, Chorus Head of Sustainability says Chorus is very proud to support Netsafe’s important mahi on behalf of older adults in Aotearoa,

“This partnership has been driven out of a desire to empower people and keep them safe online,” she says.

“In an age where online safety issues such as scams are becoming hugely problematic and digital skills are a basic life necessity, it’s clear these resources are much needed.

“This mahi has been truly collaborative, with input from many different organisations who share a common goal of enabling older adults to embrace the benefits of the digital world”.

With over one million New Zealanders expected to age into the 65+ bracket by 2028 and essential services increasingly moving online, the programme fills an important resource gap for many public-facing organisations such as public libraries, community groups and charity organisations, that older adults often turn to for assistance with digital matters.

The Get Set Up for Safety resources will be freely available to access, download, or print out from the Netsafe website at www.netsafe.org.nz/olderpeople.

Printed pamphlets and other collateral will also be available nationally over the coming months, at public libraries, Citizens Advice Bureaus, Chorus community events, Digital Seniors hubs and Age Concern regional offices, among other locations.

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Misleading Policy Packaging


Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

