Quick-thinking Community Helps Net Repeat Offender

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A prolific offender will face court following a spate of shoplifting incidents in Counties Manukau South.

A 39-year-old woman appeared in Manukau District Court this week facing five counts of shoplifting after allegedly stealing items from a number of businesses in Takanini in the past week.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says retailers reported the shoplifting as it was occurring and Police were able to identify the woman quickly.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking staff at these locations, we were able to identify and locate the woman.

“This is a great example of how the community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour and great work from Police in recognising this recidivist offender.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105,” he says.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



