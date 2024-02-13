Flat Bush fire – Stay Inside - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in Flat Bush this afternoon and nearby residents are being advised to stay indoors.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at the intersection of Chapel and Ormiston Roads following a report of a group of shops on fire, along with a transformer.

Police were notified of the incident at around 12.50pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as roadblocks are in place at the intersection of Chapel and Ormiston Roads.

Due to the air quality, residents are advised to close their windows and doors and stay inside.

Pedestrians are also advised to avoid the area and the public is asked to follow instructions from emergency services.

