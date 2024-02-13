Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smart Parking Meters Coming To Hamilton

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

It’s Hamilton’s turn for ‘smart’ parking meters, the electronic meters used in cities across New Zealand.

The coin-operated parking meters in the central city are out of date, and will be replaced with the new meters at the end of February 2024.

Hamilton City Council’s City Transport Unit Director Gordon Naidoo said the smart parking meters are a welcome upgrade for Hamilton.

“The coin-operated parking meters have reached the end of their life and need to be replaced. Smart parking meters are the modern equivalent to manual meters, and offer greater convenience for those parking in the central city,” said Naidoo.

Funding for the smart parking meters was approved in the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan. Two of these devices have been used successfully in Opoia Paa Carpark (previously known as Sonning Carpark) since 2022.

How the smart parking meters work

  • The meters are touch-screen. Drivers follow the on-screen prompts and enter their vehicle’s licence plate number, and time required.
  • Payment is made with payWave.
  • Alternatively, drivers can use the PayMyPark app to register and pay for their parking on the go.
  • The meters are ticketless, but an electronic receipt can be requested.
  • To get two-hours free parking, drivers must register their vehicle’s licence plate number at the smart parking meter, or on the PayMyPark app.

Payment for all-day $6 parking can only be made on the PayMyPark app.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A dozen coin-operated machines will remain around the central city for those who wish to continue paying with coins.

Installation of the smart parking meters is expected to begin on 25 February 2024. The single-headed parking meters will be removed, and 59 smart parking meters will be installed in their place during night works. The process is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

Visit hamilton.govt.nz/parking for a step-by-step guide on how to use the meters.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Misleading Policy Packaging


Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 