Christchurch And Selwyn Mayors Agree On A Declaration Of State Of Local Emergency

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and Selwyn District Council Mayor Sam Broughton have agreed that a State of Local Emergency be declared for Christchurch City (which includes Banks Peninsula) and Selwyn District due to the impacts of the fire in the Port Hills.

The declaration was made at 6:13pm.

“The declaration means we are better able to coordinate our response across all the various agencies involved, and will mean we can get assistance to where it’s most needed. It also means the local Controller can evacuate people or restrict access to affected areas as required,” says Mayor Mauger.

The fire started around 2.30pm today in the Worsley area in the Port Hills and has spread into Selwyn. With hot, dry, and windy conditions expected to continue, there have been a number of evacuations in the area.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Te Hapua Halswell Library and Community Centre, and at the Lincoln Community Centre for people who live closer to Selwyn.

The public are urged to stay away from the area.

Check www.ccc.govt.nz/newsline, the Christchurch City Council’s Facebook page and Selwyn District Council’s Facebook page for more information.

