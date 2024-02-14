Warrant To Arrest: Have You Seen Edward Smith?

Police are seeking public’s assistance in locating Edward Smith, who has a warrant for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Smith is believed to be in the Wellington district.

Police want to locate Smith as they believe he is actively offending.

Please report any sightings or information on his whereabouts to Police via 111, quoting case number 231205/3954.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

