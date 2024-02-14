Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hikoi: Get Up, Stand Up 1980-1985 Has Arrived At Waitangi

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Waitangi Treaty Grounds’ new exhibition showcases 28 previously unpublished photographs by photographer and activist James Aotearoa Pasene which revisit Waitangi Day protest actions occurring in Waitangi from 1980 to 1985. The exhibition features original film, captured by participants of the ‘Whakahou’ (Renew) movement, which provides a unique perspective of the protest action.

HIKOI: GET UP STAND UP 1980-1985 debut exhibition opened at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi on Thursday, 1st February 2024.

From ‘Whakahou’ headquarters in South Auckland, James Aotearoa Pasene and his late life-partner Zena Tamanui, engaged in some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most historic protest actions; including the 1977 Bastion Point occupation, 1979 He Taua/Auckland University conflict, 1981 anti-apartheid Springbok Tour, and of course, the Waitangi Day protests of the 1980’s. Armed with his camera, James took snapshots of what he saw from behind the front lines as well as more intimate, behind-the-scenes moments which give precedence to individuals over politics.

James has said the rationale behind this exhibition is to show the human side behind the protest movement, rather than the protesting and confrontation.

“It’s not about banner-waving or the placards. As a fellow protestor, I could take photos of the things that maybe other photographers couldn’t because I was part of the inner circle and that’s what I am showing…this is my love letter to those times, places, and people”.

The exhibition will be open to the public until the 31st March 2024.

