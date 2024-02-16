Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch Adventure Park Fire Update, 16 February 2024

Friday, 16 February 2024, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Adventure Park

Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP) staff were allowed onsite today to start assessing the extent of the fire damage in the Park. CAP Chairman, Maurice Noone, says he is pleased to report that, on inspection today, the damage is less than was first feared.

“The outcome is considerably different to the fires of 2017 and will likely see the Park fully re-open with all current attractions within the next few months.

“While it is very early days and a full inspection is still required, the initial impression is that the damage is largely confined to new growth following the 2017 fires and to one area within the Park. Pleasingly, the village and its immediate surrounds, the chairlift and the ziplines all appear to have escaped any significant damage.

“However, full inspections will be required to confirm this and to identify if there is any damage that is not currently visible. We are currently working through a process to be able to commence this work once we are granted access back to the Park.

“At this time, we do not know when we will get full access back to the Park, or how long the inspection processes will take. Indications are that, best case, the Park may be able to reopen by Easter, however, that is extremely dependent upon a number of factors beyond the control of the Park at this time.

“We are also very conscious of the fact that this is still a live fire that carries significant risk, and it could still be some time before fire crews are satisfied that the Adventure Park is safe to re-enter.

“We would like to thank the Fire Service and all emergency responders for the excellent job they have done in fighting this fire and protecting the homes and infrastructure that it was threatening.

“We would also like to thank and acknowledge the numerous messages of support that have been received from the local community and from around the world at this time. This has been hugely appreciated by the staff and all involved.

“We will provide a further update should anything change, or should any further information come to light.”

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

