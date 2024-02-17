Karl Tiefenbacher provisional winner of Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward by-election

Independent candidate Karl Tiefenbacher is the provisional winner of the by-election to fill the vacant seat in Wellington City Council’s Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward.

Progress results have been released and show Mr Tiefenbacher ahead of Green Party candidate Geordie Rogers by 621 votes.

A total of 7358 votes were cast by last evening and 797 ordinary voting papers received before polls closed at 12 noon today. Today’s votes along with about 650 issued special votes remain to be counted. Turnout will be about 24% of the 33,723 enrolled voters in the ward – which centres on central Wellington, Te Aro and surrounding inner-suburbs.

The seat, one of three in the ward, was vacated by the resignation of former Councillor Tamatha Paul who was elected to Parliament last year.

A formal declaration of the final election result will be made on by Wednesday 21 February.

The provisional finishing order of candidates is:

·Karl Tiefenbacher – Independent - 3575 votes

·Geordie Rogers – Green Party - 2954

·Ellen Blake – Independent - 572

·Joan Shi – Independent - 379

·Edward Griffiths – Independent - 261

·Zan Rai Gyaw – Independent – No Affiliations - 61

·Peter Wakeman – Independent - 49.

