Preliminary Results Announced For Hamilton City Council By-election
The preliminary result for the Hamilton East Ward by-election shows Tim Macindoe is leading after voting has closed.
After today's count, Macindoe has 5858 votes, 3653 ahead of Leo Liu who has received 2205 votes.
The preliminary results for the 16 candidates are:
MACINDOE, Tim 5858
LIU, Leo 2205
NAND, Jenny 1885
GONZALES, Jose 1260
BRISTER, Richard 1065
SMART, Anna 829
WEST, Michael 657
TANG, Tony 520
HENDERSON, Horiana 508
MCDONALD, John 476
NG, Jono 428
LEPINA, Marie-Claire 314
GIELEN, Jacobus 217
BECH, Aksel Danger 84
TEMONI-SYME, Tania 82
STRATFORD, Roger 27
Voting closed at midday today. The voter return stands at 22.05%, being 12,439 votes, with special votes still to be counted.
A final result will be announced early next week once all special votes have been validated.
The elected candidate will replace former Councillor Ryan Hamilton, who resigned in October.
The Councillor-elect will be sworn in at a Council meeting on Tuesday 20 February.
The final results on the Hamilton East Ward by-election 2024 will be available on Monday at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.