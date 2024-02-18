Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNZ Acknowledges Heroic Response from Piha Surf Lifeguardsds

Sunday, 18 February 2024, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to thank the Piha Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and United North Piha Lifeguard Service, for their swift response to a tragic incident at Auckland’s Piha Beach.

On the evening of 11 February, 2024, at 5:20pm, surf lifeguards from Piha SLSC were alerted to a 37-year-old man struggling in dangerous surf at the south end of Piha Beach.

By 5:25pm, the first surf lifeguards entered the water, while others quickly assembled more members. In total, 20 surf lifeguards were involved in the search, equipped with two Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) and one Rescue Water Craft (RWC) on the water.

Despite their quick response, the water search was suspended at 6:40pm, and shoreline searches were halted at 8pm, with no sign of the missing man.

Zac Franich, Northern Region General Manager, said, “Our thoughts are with the man’s whānau and friends. Every incident weighs heavily on our Surf Life Saving community and the volunteer surf lifeguards who always respond so bravely.”

Franich highlighted the dedication and expertise displayed by the surf lifeguards at Piha Beach, saying, “Everyone worked seamlessly together, showcasing their remarkable skills in the face of unpredictable and dangerous surf conditions.”

Despite it being a sunny and bright day, there was a persistent onshore wind. At the time of the incident, the surf was choppy, and large. This combined with a dropping tide and strong rips made for hazardous swimming conditions and created challenges for surf lifeguards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Franich said the incident also happened outside of patrol hours, “It’s important for people to always check when surf lifeguards are on patrol. You can do this by going to safeswim.org.nz. Here, you’ll be able to see where and when surf lifeguards are on duty, and you can plan your trip accordingly. We know that swimming between the red and yellow flags is the safest place to swim as surf lifeguards will keep a close eye on conditions to ensure you return home safe and sound.”

SLSNZ would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the other emergency services who responded to this incident.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 