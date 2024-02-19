Northern Motorway: Northbound Lanes Reopen Following Incident

A section of the Northern Motorway is being reopened following an earlier incident where there were concerns for a person’s wellbeing.

Police were notified of the incident at the Sunset Road overbridge on State Highway 1 at around 8.35am.

One person has suffered critical injuries as a result and has been transported to hospital.

Northbound lanes had been closed with traffic diverted off at the Constellation Drive off-ramp.

Police advise motorists to expect delays as the backlog clears.

We appreciate your cooperation this morning.

