Murihiku Marae Events To Usher In Southland Heritage Month 2024

Two very special events at Murihiku Marae in Waihōpai/Invercargill will mark the opening of Southland Heritage Month 2024 next month.

Heritage South Chair Cathy Macfie said Southland Heritage Month 2024 was being launched with a pōwhiri (welcome ceremony) and a breakfast at 7.30am on March 1 to celebrate what will be a fantastic month of events and activities for the whole community.

That evening at 5.30pm there will be an opportunity to view the marae and hear the tikanga, she said.

“Kaumātua will share stories and the history of the area over kai, with kapa haka entertainment to finish the evening.”

Everyone is welcome to attend one or both of these family-friendly events.

Murihiku Marae reopened its doors in June 2023 following an extensive redevelopment project that shows commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellbeing.

The completion of this multi-million dollar development, incorporating a triple net-zero approach—targeting water, energy, and carbon neutrality—marked a proud milestone for Waihōpai Rūnaka.

Registrations are essential so contact Heritage South by Monday February 26 to secure your place by emailing southlandheritagemonth@gmail.com

Cathy said heritage included all those things inherited from the past that we wish to pass on to future generations.

“They define who we are: our culture and character, our communities and people.”

Heritage Month brings together a vibrant mix of activities – from Southland’s rural traditions to a celebration of our cultural identity, special places, landscapes, buildings and gardens, foods, art, stories, skills and practices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Another first for 2024 is that heritage events will not be confined to March, Cathy said.

Thanks to the generosity of community funders, Heritage South will be offering a variety of activities and learning experiences throughout the year. Information will be advertised through Heritage South’s digital channels.

“We look forward to seeing you in the coming weeks,” Cathy said.

For more information on Southland Heritage Month events check out the Heritage South Facebook page or their online calendar https://southlandnz.com/southland-heritage-month/.

© Scoop Media

