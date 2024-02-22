Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police, DIA send warning as investigation delivers an alleged text scammer ring

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand authorities have connected on a significant cybercrime operation and charged two for their role in an alleged phishing scam, which targeted Kiwis with millions of fraudulent texts.

Under Operation Cargo, New Zealand Police, working in partnership with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), have this week executed a search warrant in regards to the complex investigation into the texts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, says Police allege the scam had been circulating amongst New Zealanders’ messages since November 2022, however the scam escalated significantly in in 2023.

“The text messages were impersonating well-known and trusted establishments and asking the public to provide their personal details.

“It’s estimated those involved had scammed some victims out of between $10,000-$100,000 after gaining access and control of their bank accounts.”

As a result of extensive enquiries from both departments, Police yesterday arrested two men in Auckland Central.

“Police executed a search warrant at an address where the two men, who are UK-nationals, were arrested without incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“A number of laptops, phones, SIM cards, and electronics Police allege are consistent with running a fraudulent text message scam were also located at the address.”

The two men, aged 18 and 19, will each face 22 charges, which directly relate to the text message scam.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Both have appeared in the Auckland District Court and will reappear in due course.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says, of note, the 19-year-old male has been remanded in custody.

“We hope these arrests serve as a warning to potential scammers that New Zealand authorities will not tolerate this scam.

“Police and our partner agencies are committed to holding those who choose to engage in this type of offending to account.”

Joe Teo, Manager Digital Messaging and Systems at DIA, says these arrests are the result of a year’s worth of cross-organisation collaboration from DIA, Police, Customs, CERT NZ, New Zealand telecommunications providers and banks to combat the rise in scams in Aotearoa.

“Through a joint effort we have identified and targeted multiple New Zealand and overseas nationals propagating the majority of scam messages in 2023 and exploiting our telecommunications infrastructure,” he says.

“The successful arrest of these two men demonstrates the value in working together in partnership to stop scammers in their tracks, and we congratulate our Police colleagues on their efforts.

“We look forwards to the upcoming release of DIA’s 2023 Digital Messaging Transparency Report in which we provide further context and detail about the mahi that we undertook together in 2023 that contributed to this outcome.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton suspects that there are further people involved in this scam.

“Police cannot rule out further arrests in relation to this investigation as our enquiries continue.”

Police continue to ask the public to be vigilant when it comes to providing your personal information.

“Legitimate businesses will never call or text customers seeking confidential information,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Always be suspicious when you receive such requests.

"Scammers will often pretend to be from a known, or reputable, agency or business so even if it appears to be someone you regularly deal with, the safer option is to independently log into that company's website to check your account," Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

"While Police and the DIA remain committed to preventing this type of crime, we need the community to be cautious by not clicking links you receive in texts or email.

“The scammers are powerless if you don't play into their hands."

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, you can report it to Police at 105.police.govt.nz or via our 105 phone service.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

DIA has a text spam reporting service which collects reports on malicious scams and spam. If you receive a suspicious text message, forward the message to 7726 for free. More details about this service can be found on the DIA's website, including videos demonstrating how to report a text scam to 7726.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 