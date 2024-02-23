Mayoress’s Blouse Goes On Display

Isobel Duncan in 1903. Photo credit: 2008.60.310, photographed by W. H. Bartlett. Bequest of Josephine Duncan, 2008.

Whanganui Regional Museum is excited to highlight another stunning item of clothing with a wonderful Whanganui connection. The Outfit of the Month for March is a blouse owned by Isobel Duncan, born in Whanganui in 1877 to the well-known Duncan family.

The Duncan family were one of the first Pākehā families to settle in Whanganui and contributed extensively to the city and region. Isobel was married to Charles Ewing Mackay, a New Zealand lawyer, local politician, and Mayor of Whanganui from 1906 to 1913 and then again from 1915 until 1920.

Isobel was a highly active and forthright woman in the Whanganui community, and an avid gardener.

Made from a fine cotton lawn, the blouse dates from the late 1890s to early 1900s. It was bequeathed to Whanganui Regional Museum by Josephine Duncan, Isobel and Charles’ daughter. The blouse was part of a large collection of the family’s furniture and decorative arts she gave to the Museum, along with her personal effects. Visitors to the Museum can view a selection from this gift currently on display in the upstairs gallery, alongside Isobel’s blouse.

Kaihāpai Taonga/Collections and Curatorial Lead, Trish Nugent-Lyne will present and discuss the blouse with an informal public talk. Members of the public are invited to hear her presentation in the Museum at 12.15 on Friday 1st March.

Entry to the event is free. Koha for the Museum is always appreciated. No booking is required, and all are welcome – meet in the Atrium. The blouse will be on display in the Museum throughout March.

