Get A Move On And Have Your Say Shaping The Bay’s Transport Future

Friday, 23 February 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Whether you are someone who drives, walks, cycles, or takes the bus, the Bay of Plenty's land transport network plays a significant role in your daily life.

The Draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2034, Te Mahere tūnuku ā-papa ā-rohe, is now open for consultation, outlining the future direction of the Bay’s transport system.

"We're at a crossroads, and the paths we choose now will define the landscape of our daily lives, our environment, and our future generations," says Lyall Thurston, Chair of the Regional Transport Committee. "This plan is more than a document; it's a blueprint for a connected, resilient, and vibrant Bay of Plenty. Whether it's a smoother commute, the pride in our green initiatives, or the reassurance of safe roads for our kids – we're crafting a legacy together."

The draft plan has been prepared by the Bay of Plenty Regional Transport Committee and sets out the priorities and activities the region will work towards in the next decade while maintaining a long-term view on what might happen in the future.

It prioritises tackling traffic congestion, supporting public transport connections to affordable housing, addressing transport access for smaller and isolated communities, enhancing road safety and improving the resilience of the transport network against climate change.

Key proposed activities:

Tauranga/Western Bay of Plenty

  • SH29A package of works, including Stage 3 PT corridor - $53.4 million; Stage 2 Omanawa Bridge - $66.5 million; Access to Tauriko West and industrial estate - $123.2 million and proposed acceleration of SH29 Stage 4
  • Connecting Mount Maunganui – improvements to network along Hewletts Road and broader Mount Maunganui area, including Port of Tauranga - $55.27 million
  • Takitimu North Link Stage 1 (NZUP) - $695.98 million; Takitimu North Link Stage 2 (NZUP) - $TBC
  • Cameron Road Multi-Modal Stage 2 - $120.4 million
  • Public Transport Services and Infrastructure Business Case - $1.1 million
  • Ōmokoroa transport improvements – urbanisation of local roads to support planned land use changes - $26 million

Rotorua

  • Urbanisation of SH30A corridor, including Amohau Street and consequential local road changes - $36.6 million
  • Malfroy Road/ Old Taupō Road intersection capacity upgrade and safety improvements – single-stage business case - $150,000
  • Rotorua low cost, low risk: local road improvements, walking & cycling improvements, public transport infrastructure - $9.42 million

Eastern Bay of Plenty

  • Additional river crossing - business case to support growth components of the Whakatāne Spatial Plan - $500k
  • Transport system programme to support delivery of the Whakatāne Spatial Plan - $650k
  • Whakatāne network-wide resilience - $500k
  • Ōpōtiki town entrance intersection improvements business case - $300k
  • Ōpōtiki low cost, low risk: local road improvements, walking & cycling improvements - $2.10 million
  • Kawerau low cost, low risk: local road improvements, walking & cycling improvements - $2.18 million

Region Wide

  • Implementation of a National Ticketing Solution to enable standardised payment for public transport – $3 million
  • Improvements to transition to zero-emission public transport - $53.9 million
“This isn’t a guaranteed programme - it is our combined ‘what we need to do’ list with the final say on how funds are allocated determined by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi,” says Thurston.

A full prioritised list of projects is available in the Draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2034. The plan is the way the Bay of Plenty region seeks central government funding for transport activities and is a requirement under the Land Transport Management Act 2003.

"Reviewing the Regional Land Transport Plan is a dynamic process that balances technical expertise with community values. We're committed to transparency and engagement, ensuring that the voices of our residents guide the development and prioritisation of projects critical to our region's growth and sustainability," emphasises Oliver Haycock, Transport Planning Manager.

The Draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2034 is open for consultation until Sunday 24 March. To download a copy of the draft plan and make a submission visit participate.boprc.govt.nz/rltp. We invite you to have your say by completing a submission form online, visiting us at an event in the community, or through email, post, or at your local regional council office.

Funding decisions will be published by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi in the National Land Transport Programme in September 2024.

