Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāti Manuhiri Welcomes Government Funding To Address Exotic Caulerpa Seaweed Infestation

Friday, 23 February 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Ngati Manuhiri

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust (the Trust) welcomes the Government's announcement of a $5 million funding boost to fight the invasive seaweed, exotic caulerpa.

First discovered near Aotea Great Barrier in 2021, exotic caulerpa is a foreign seaweed that forms dense mats across the seabed, smothering native plants and disrupting the fragile marine ecosystems that our kai moana, like crayfish and scallops, rely on.

The Trust has been working to rid Te Moananui-ā-Toi/the Hauraki Gulf of this pest since July 2023, when it was discovered to have spread to Iris Shoal near Kawau Island. Nicola MacDonald, Acting Chief Executive of the Trust, says the Government’s investment is a welcome sign it is listening to mana whenua about the seriousness of this biosecurity risk.

“It’s great to see the Government stepping up and investing in the development of technologies that aim to rid our moana of exotic caulerpa.”

“We are particularly pleased to see there will be an advanced trial to further test local elimination at Iris Shoal. The Trust has been intensely focused on removing caulerpa from this site, using our own boats and resources to survey the waters and raising awareness of caulerpa in our community to reduce its spread.”

Ms MacDonald says the removal method chosen is crucial to ensuring the health of the moana can be restored.

“We have avoided removal techniques like chlorine and synthetic benthic mats that can cause further upset to the natural balance of our moana, so the Government’s investment in less destructive technologies is a welcome step towards eradication of the invasive seaweed.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ms MacDonald also welcomes recognition of the efforts by iwi and hapū throughout the motu to combat caulerpa and says there is much to gain from inputting local knowledge and experiences into wider national strategies and management of caulerpa removal.

“We support the decision to establish a steering group to assist in coordinating on the ground efforts to eliminate exotic caulerpa. Iwi and hapū, alongside their local communities, have been leading the charge on caulerpa removal and we know there is much to be gained by sharing knowledge in this space.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ngati Manuhiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 