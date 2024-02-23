Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Pathologist Pledges Royalties From His Latest Book To The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter

Friday, 23 February 2024, 3:57 pm
Philips Search and Rescue Trust

Dr Cynric Temple-Camp, one of New Zealand’s leading pathologists based in Palmerston North, has once again demonstrated his commitment to supporting the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. Having a clear view of the rescue helicopter from his office, Dr Temple-Camp has pledged to donate royalties from his upcoming book, 'The Final Diagnoses', to the vital lifesaving service.

Over the years, Dr Temple-Camp has worked on many famous and private cases and has a passion for sharing his experience and knowledge through writing books about interesting stories from his 30-year career. Dr Temple-Camp has previously donated over $60,000 to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter service from the royalties of his earlier books, ‘Cause of Death’ and ‘The Quick and the Dead’ and is hoping to make an even larger impact with the release of his new book.

Having worked on numerous cases over his career, Dr Temple-Camp has seen firsthand the crucial role that the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter plays in providing emergency medical assistance to those in need, and as Dr Temple-Camp wrote his books, it brought fond memories of the times some cases worked with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter and reminded him of the part the crew play and what reward each patient received. He believes that the rescue helicopter is an important service that differentiates itself from others with its dramatic and visible impact.

"The stories of the dead, the diseased, and the injured belong to them, and I am just their narrator. It seems right that any proceeds my book raises should be given to a worthy cause that has played a part in so many people's lives," Dr Temple-Camp explains.

‘The Final Diagnoses’ is set to be released later this year, and Dr Temple-Camp hopes that the book will not only educate readers with captivating stories from his career but also raise awareness and funds for the vital service that the rescue helicopter provides.

He is aiming to sell as many books as possible and is also offering to do public talks and presentations as a guest speaker for corporations, organisations, and community groups, with all proceeds going to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

"I've been fortunate to never have needed the service of the rescue helicopter, but I'm happy to know they are there and waiting if needed," Dr Temple-Camp shared.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter provides emergency medical assistance to those in need within the Manawatu, Whanganui, and surrounding regions. In a life-and-death situation, it is the speed and agility of the rescue helicopter that can make all the difference, with patients able to receive medical treatment whilst en route to a medical facility. Dr Temple-Camp's support will help ensure that the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter can continue to provide its vital services and save more lives in the community.

Dr Temple-Camp's upcoming book 'The Final Diagnosis' is set to be released in June 2024. This book delves into the strange and unusual stories of death that Dr Temple-Camp has encountered throughout his career as a pathologist. Readers can pre-order their copy by contacting Bruce McKenzie at books@bmbooks.co.nz.

