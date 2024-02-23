Avoid Getting ‘Too Charged’ At Electric Avenue
Senior Sergeant Roy Appley, Community Services
Manager
Christchurch
Police want people to have fun
at Electric Avenue festival at Christchurch's
Hagley Park this weekend, but they want people to stay safe too.
There will be a large Police and Security Team
presence at this event to keep
you safe. If you have any concerns about your own or someone else’s
wellbeing - talk to us.
New Zealand's biggest festival features
close to 50 artists across five
stages and runs for 12-hours, so Police advice if you are planning on going
the distance, is to pace yourself.
‘Know
your Stuff’ will be at the event – they are a
community
organisation of volunteers and part of New Zealand’s legal and publicly
funded drug checking programme.
Their role is to provide drug-related harm
reduction services which includes
drug checking at events like this one.
Institute of Environmental Science and
Research/He Pūtaiao, He Tāngata
(ESR) and Police drug specialist staff will be at the all-day event working
with people around safety and drugs.
Police
advice is to avoid taking any drugs. However, if you do,
here’s
some advice about keeping safe:
• Even
when the drug is what it seems, the user can come to
considerable
harm.
• Illicit drugs are
manufactured and/or imported by people who put
profit
above all else and do not consider the health and wellbeing of users.
• Never accept drugs that you
haven't personally bought yourself,
especially from strangers.
• Police will continue to use their
discretion to reduce harm; providing
support to those who need it and keeping our communities safe.
Here’s some advice on what to do if drinking alcohol at this event:
• Have something substantial to eat before you head out to party.
• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.
• Never leave your
drink unattended, or accept drinks that you
haven't
personally seen poured, especially from strangers.
Police want you to look after yourselves
and look after your mates. Make
sure you:
• Have something substantial to eat before you head out to party.
• Check your phone is fully charged before heading out.
• Agree on a place to meet up with your friends in case you get separated.
• Drink a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.
Have a plan to
get home safely. If you’re going to walk, make sure you
go
with someone else. Alternatively, pre-arrange a sober driver, or have a way
to pay for a taxi or Uber ride home.
Police also has a message for those may consider
taking advantage of
vulnerable or intoxicated people – just DON’T. And call it out if you
witness it.
Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the
victim’s fault and will not
be tolerated. Police will respond to, and investigate every incident
reported to us.
Call 111 in an emergency, or you are observing
something illegal or
suspicious. If an incident has already happened, you can provide information
via the Police Non-Emergency number – call 105 or go online at
105.police.govt.nz
Waea
atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea
taihara, hihira
rānei i taua wā tonu. Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te
nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki
105.police.govt.nz rāne.