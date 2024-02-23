Avoid Getting ‘Too Charged’ At Electric Avenue

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley, Community Services Manager

Christchurch

Police want people to have fun at Electric Avenue festival at Christchurch's

Hagley Park this weekend, but they want people to stay safe too.

There will be a large Police and Security Team presence at this event to keep

you safe. If you have any concerns about your own or someone else’s

wellbeing - talk to us.

New Zealand's biggest festival features close to 50 artists across five

stages and runs for 12-hours, so Police advice if you are planning on going

the distance, is to pace yourself.

‘Know your Stuff’ will be at the event – they are a community

organisation of volunteers and part of New Zealand’s legal and publicly

funded drug checking programme.

Their role is to provide drug-related harm reduction services which includes

drug checking at events like this one.

Institute of Environmental Science and Research/He Pūtaiao, He Tāngata

(ESR) and Police drug specialist staff will be at the all-day event working

with people around safety and drugs.

Police advice is to avoid taking any drugs. However, if you do, here’s

some advice about keeping safe:

• Even when the drug is what it seems, the user can come to considerable

harm.

• Illicit drugs are manufactured and/or imported by people who put profit

above all else and do not consider the health and wellbeing of users.

• Never accept drugs that you haven't personally bought yourself,

especially from strangers.

• Police will continue to use their discretion to reduce harm; providing

support to those who need it and keeping our communities safe.

Here’s some advice on what to do if drinking alcohol at this event:

• Have something substantial to eat before you head out to party.

• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

• Never leave your drink unattended, or accept drinks that you haven't

personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

Police want you to look after yourselves and look after your mates. Make

sure you:

• Check your phone is fully charged before heading out.

• Agree on a place to meet up with your friends in case you get separated.

Have a plan to get home safely. If you’re going to walk, make sure you go

with someone else. Alternatively, pre-arrange a sober driver, or have a way

to pay for a taxi or Uber ride home.

Police also has a message for those may consider taking advantage of

vulnerable or intoxicated people – just DON’T. And call it out if you

witness it.

Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and will not

be tolerated. Police will respond to, and investigate every incident

reported to us.

Call 111 in an emergency, or you are observing something illegal or

suspicious. If an incident has already happened, you can provide information

via the Police Non-Emergency number – call 105 or go online at

105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira

rānei i taua wā tonu. Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te

nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki

105.police.govt.nz rāne.

