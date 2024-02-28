Upcoming Mauao Closures For Track Renewal

Next week there will be several closures on Mauao while we undertake important track renewal works.

Monday 4 March – Friday 8 March: Waikorire Track Closure

To help make a safer walk, the Waikorire track will be closed for the whole week while we upgrade the surface, widen two sets of stairs, improve drainage, and add edging to the track. A helicopter will be used to lift track material into place.

During this time, all other tracks remain open on Mauao, including Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track). If you’re climbing to Te Tihi o Mauao (the summit), the Oruahine and Motukauri tracks can be used.

A detailed map of track locations on Mauao is available on our website.

Thursday 7 March: Full Mauao closure

To ensure public safety, all tracks on Mauao will be closed next Thursday, 7 March from 5am until approximately 5pm. This closure is for the placement of stone sculptures across the maunga (mountain) as part of the Mauao Placemaking project (Te Mahere Whakamahinga o Mauao), a collaborative initiative between Tauranga City Council and Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao, (the Mauao Joint Administration Board) which sets out to share the rich history and stories of Mauao. Weighing around two tonne each, the sculptures will be installed via helicopter at the Karewa Hairpin, Te Toka a Tirikawa and the Beach near Te Kawa.

We plan to share more information about these sculptures and other cultural touchpoints on the maunga with the community as the project progresses.

While these closures are in place, we’ll also be undertaking pest control. Sentries will be in place across the maunga to ensure public safety.

Alternative walks

With approximately a million visitors walking up or around the maunga each year, Mauao is currently one of New Zealand’s top scenic walks. While these works are underway, locals and visitors are encouraged to check out some other fantastic walks across Tauranga Moana including the recently opened Marine Parade Coastal Pathway, Ōmanawa Falls, or Pāpāmoa Hills Regional Park.

Visit our website for more information about other great walks across our city.

Timing of works

It’s a busy time of year with people getting out and about, enjoying the warmer temperatures, however it’s important the track renewal works are undertaken ahead of winter when the ground conditions are colder and there’s typically more moisture around.

In the event of bad weather, or other unforeseen circumstances, this work may be shifted to another suitable date. Should we complete these works ahead of schedule, we’ll provide an update via Council channels.

We appreciate your understanding and patience while these important works take place to help protect a treasured taonga of cultural, historical, spiritual and natural significance.

