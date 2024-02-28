Finding Fur-ever Love: First Ever Greyhound Speed Dating Event This Weekend

Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) is thrilled to announce the inaugural Greyhound Speed Dating event, set to take place in Devonport on March 3rd from 3pm until 5pm. This heartwarming affair aims to pair retired Greyhounds with loving humans in search of their furry soulmates.

Greyhound Speed Dating offers a unique opportunity for attendees to meet five charming Greyhound bachelors and bachelorettes, all eagerly seeking their forever homes. Held at the esteemed Vondel venue in Devonport, renowned for its community engagement and pet-friendly atmosphere, this event promises an afternoon of tail-wagging fun and potential love connections.

"Our Greyhounds are like the ultimate partners - incredibly loving, chilled out, and friendly," says Emelia Lake, Greyhounds as Pets Marketing Team Lead. "After a 5-minute speed date with our Greyhounds, we're sure people will be head over heels for these wonderful companions!"

This event comes at a critical time for GAP, as the organization has faced an incredibly challenging year marked by lower donations and adoption rates, exacerbated by the cost of living crisis. Despite these obstacles, GAP remains dedicated to its mission of finding loving homes for retired Greyhounds and is grateful for the continued support of the community.

Attendees will have the chance to mingle, interact, and get to know each Greyhound contestant through a series of brief encounters. Whether it's a shared love of long walks or simply the spark of a wagging tail, Greyhound Speed Dating offers the perfect opportunity for humans and hounds to connect on a deeper level.

In addition to the main event, Vondel will be serving two special dishes and a cocktail throughout the week, including Sunday, with proceeds going directly to Greyhounds as Pets. Each purchase will contribute to supporting retired Greyhounds in their journey to finding loving forever homes.

"We're grateful to Vondel for their support in hosting this event and their ongoing commitment to rehoming Greyhounds," adds Emelia Lake. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these remarkable Greyhounds."

Greyhound Speed Dating welcomes dog lovers of all ages and backgrounds. Whether you're looking to expand your furry family or simply eager to support Greyhounds in need, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all involved.

