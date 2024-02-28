Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Finding Fur-ever Love: First Ever Greyhound Speed Dating Event This Weekend

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 8:07 pm
Press Release: Greyhounds as Pets

Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) is thrilled to announce the inaugural Greyhound Speed Dating event, set to take place in Devonport on March 3rd from 3pm until 5pm. This heartwarming affair aims to pair retired Greyhounds with loving humans in search of their furry soulmates.

Greyhound Speed Dating offers a unique opportunity for attendees to meet five charming Greyhound bachelors and bachelorettes, all eagerly seeking their forever homes. Held at the esteemed Vondel venue in Devonport, renowned for its community engagement and pet-friendly atmosphere, this event promises an afternoon of tail-wagging fun and potential love connections.

"Our Greyhounds are like the ultimate partners - incredibly loving, chilled out, and friendly," says Emelia Lake, Greyhounds as Pets Marketing Team Lead. "After a 5-minute speed date with our Greyhounds, we're sure people will be head over heels for these wonderful companions!"

This event comes at a critical time for GAP, as the organization has faced an incredibly challenging year marked by lower donations and adoption rates, exacerbated by the cost of living crisis. Despite these obstacles, GAP remains dedicated to its mission of finding loving homes for retired Greyhounds and is grateful for the continued support of the community.

Attendees will have the chance to mingle, interact, and get to know each Greyhound contestant through a series of brief encounters. Whether it's a shared love of long walks or simply the spark of a wagging tail, Greyhound Speed Dating offers the perfect opportunity for humans and hounds to connect on a deeper level.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In addition to the main event, Vondel will be serving two special dishes and a cocktail throughout the week, including Sunday, with proceeds going directly to Greyhounds as Pets. Each purchase will contribute to supporting retired Greyhounds in their journey to finding loving forever homes.

"We're grateful to Vondel for their support in hosting this event and their ongoing commitment to rehoming Greyhounds," adds Emelia Lake. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these remarkable Greyhounds."

Greyhound Speed Dating welcomes dog lovers of all ages and backgrounds. Whether you're looking to expand your furry family or simply eager to support Greyhounds in need, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all involved.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greyhounds as Pets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 