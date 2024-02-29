More Young People To Dip Their Paddle In Thanks To NZCT Grant

A $5,000 New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) grant for more waka paddles is attracting significant growth to Ocean Blue Sports Club junior division.

Club Co-ordinator and Coach Ayla Jacobs says, "Our juniors are the heartbeat of our club, and with NZCT's backing, we're gearing up for even greater heights! The enthusiasm from our young paddlers is contagious, attracting new faces eager to dive into the Waka Ama experience."

With the influx of new members, Ocean Blue faces the challenge of keeping up with equipment demands. Ayla adds, "Limited resources have been a hurdle, but NZCT's support ensures our juniors have the tools they need to thrive.

The recent surge in interest has led to twenty new young members joining. This enabled us to form seven teams of tamariki, who competed in the New Zealand National Sprint Championships in January this year. Four of those teams comprised brand-new first-year paddlers from all over Auckland, and brought home two bronze medals and one gold.

Excited young paddler Chris, 7 years old, shares, "More gear means more fun! I can't wait to steer with new blades!" While Ella, 8 years old, beams, "Winning medals and racing with my Waka Ama family is a dream come true!"

NZCT’s GM for Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges adds “It’s not just the paddler that joins the club, it’s their entire whanau. It's heartening to see young and old enjoying the experience and a sense of unity through paddling. NZCT is grateful for the fundraising partnership with hospitality venues across Auckland that made our grant possible.”

Ocean Blue Sports Club, founded in 2015, embodies values of community, culture, and competition through Waka Ama. With NZCT's support, the club continues to nurture a love for the ocean and healthy living among its members.

