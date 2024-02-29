Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Swim Session On At Wai O Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre To Celebrate Children’s Day, Sunday 3 March

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

There will be 100 happy kids in Stratford on Children’s Day, Sunday 3 March, as Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre celebrates the occasion with 100 free pool entries and ice-creams for kids 15 years old and under from 3pm.

Rennie Naicker, Aquatic Services Team Leader at Wai o Rua, says with the recent postponement of the Stratford Youth Festival, which was scheduled for Sunday, the team knew they had to kick into action to make sure local kids got the chance to have some special fun on Children’s Day.

“Our tamariki and rangatahi deserve to have the spotlight on Children’s Day. We’re stoked to be able to quickly jump in with 100 free pool entries and ice-creams so we can celebrate our kids in a warm indoor environment. Though just to be clear, it’s one ice-cream each for 100 kids, not 100 ice-creams for one kid,” laughs Rennie.

“Our free session starts at 3pm. We close at 5pm on Sundays, so you’ll need to come in before 4.30pm. The mega-inflatables will be up, so make sure you’re one of the first 100 through the doors from 3pm to make a splash for free!” he says.

Child supervision rules apply at Wai o Rua and are available online at WaiORua.govt.nz

For more information and event updates, people can follow Wai o Rua or Stratford District Council on Facebook, or visit WaiORua.govt.nz

A new date for the Youth Festival will be posted on Zeal and Stratford District Council’s Facebook pages once confirmed.

