Keeping Traffic Moving Through State Highway 1 Te Hana Resurfacing Works

Friday, 1 March 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Resurfacing work resumes on State Highway 1 at Te Hana from Sunday night 3 March with traffic management in place to ensure two-way traffic can still move through the site.

“NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has worked with our contractors Fulton Hogan to resume chip sealing this busy stretch of highway using a plan that ensures we cause as little disruption as possible to road users. The work is now being done at night and under contra-flow, which means two-way traffic can keep moving as we work,” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance & Operations for NZTA.

The work will take place over 3 nights, from Sunday 3 March to overnight Tuesday 5 March from 7pm until 5am and includes laying new seal one lane at a time, sweeping loose chip on the final night and line-marking.

The traffic management team will start setting up the contra flow at Te Hana around 7pm on Sunday.

In addition – chip-sealing work will take place further north on SH1 near Baldrock road, just north of Kaiwaka overnight Wednesday 6 March. The most efficient way to get this work done quickly is under stop/go traffic management, with set-up around 7 pm.

There will be a 30km/h speed limit both day and night to ensure the new seal can bed in without damage to vehicles.

“We appreciate this will still cause some delays to road users and we thank you for your patience.

It is critical for our team to complete our road renewal programme before winter sets in so that everyone can enjoy a safe and smooth journey,” Ms Hori-Hoult says.

“Both sites will be continuously monitored to ensure any traffic delays or queues caused by the works are managed. If they’re not, the team will take immediate action to mitigate the impact and minimise delays.

“Please allow extra time when planning your travel and check the NZTA journey planner journeys.nzta.govt.nz. It's crucial that vehicles slow down when passing through the worksite and follow the temporary speed restrictions, to ensure the seal isn’t damaged and the safety of both driver and road workers is maintained,” Ms Hori-Hoult says.

This work is weather dependent and will be moved to the next available night if the weather is unsuitable.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

