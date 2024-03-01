Man Charged With Manslaughter In Relation To Fatal Crash, State Highway 6, Queenstown

A man previously charged in relation to a crash near Queenstown last year has had his charge upgraded.

The crash on 16 December 2023 happened on Gibbston Valley Highway near the Crown Range turnoff.

The 28-year-old man was initially charged in late January with excess blood alcohol causing death, however Police have now upgraded the charge to manslaughter.

The man is remanded on bail to reappear in the Queenstown District Court on 11 March.

