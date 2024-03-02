Family Planning Association Changes Name To Seduce Children

Right to Life believes that Family Planning present the greatest threat in New Zealand to our families and to the moral and spiritual wellbeing of our children, why are our Churches silent?

Jackie Edmund, the CEO of the NZ Family Planning Association, announced on Tuesday 14th February that Family Planning will now be trading under the name “Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa”. The NZ Family Planning Association will remain an incorporated society and was not changing its name.

Family Planning stated that its business depended on attracting young people, its future customers, who could trust them as they cared about their sexual wellbeing. Right to Life believes that Family Planning presents the greatest threat in New Zealand to the moral and spiritual wellbeing of our children. Why are our Churches silent about this threat?

Right to Life asks Jackie Edmund, the CEO of NZ Family Planning, why should we believe that you really care about our children, when your organisation is responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent and defenceless unborn New Zealand children?

The NZ Family Planning Association, which in 2020 produced the current sexuality programme for our schools, has plans for our families. Right to Life believes that the Association has little respect for our children. The Family Planning Association have a signed contract with the former Labour government for the killing of unwanted unborn children in New Zealand. The NZFPA is at the forefront in promoting the killing of unborn children in New Zealand.

The Family Planning Association has plans funded by the government that are a serious threat to the wellbeing of the family:-

• The Association would like its sex education programme to be compulsory in all schools.

• It would like parents to be denied the right to protect their children from this ideological indoctrination by opting them out of their school programmes.

• It is opposed to the natural family of exclusively one man and one women.

• They support your children under the age of 16 being provided with contraceptives and abortion without your knowledge or consent.

• They support the falsehood of children from the age of 7 choosing to change their gender from their biological gender disclosed at birth, without the knowledge or consent of parents.

• It promotes promiscuity and the right of children to engage in sexual intercourse at any age, when they “consider that they are ready”, the Association does not promote chastity.

• They believe that it is not a crime to kill an unborn child as it is not a human being with a right to life until it is born

• They support the extremist Abortion Legislation Act which allows for the killing of unborn children up to birth.

Right to Life requests that the government cease funding Family Planning and using its sex education programmes which are inflicting intolerable damage to the spiritual and moral formation of our nation’s children.

