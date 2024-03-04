Heart Health In Your Community: Beat It To Free Training

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 4 March 2024, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Taupō District Council is working with Hato Hone St John and Neighbourhood Support to provide free training in CPR and using AEDs.

Every year in Aotearoa, thousands of people will have a cardiac arrest, and St John’s 3 Steps for Life programme teaches people how to take action, start CPR and use an AED.

Providing crucial help if applied immediately, doing CPR can keep someone alive until an ambulance arrives and AEDs (automated external defibrillators) can increase the chance of survival by up to 80 per cent.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says he’s delighted to partner with local community groups to highlight such a vital programme.

“It is important for us to work alongside our local groups for the benefit and wellbeing of all the community and that of our visitors. Our goal is to get hundreds of locals trained in life-saving skills.”

Taupō Neighbourhood Support coordinator Alivia hopes to see locals get involved and become confident in performing CPR and finding and using AEDs. The next training is on 20 April with more sessions planned throughout the year.

“Anyone interested in doing this quick and easy training should get in touch with their local Neighbourhood Support office. The more people in our community who feel confident to perform CPR the better!”

Hato Hone St John community educator Paula Beckham says the training workshops are hands on interactive sessions giving everyone a go at practicing CPR and using a defibrillator.

“People have said that they have learnt so much. Our team is made up of volunteers, including some that take annual leave from their jobs to help, showing how important we feel this training is.”

AEDs around the district are listed on a handy map at www.aedlocations.co.nz and on the AED Locations app. Those available to the public 24/7 include the Taupō Customer Service and Visitor Centre, Tūrangi Turtle Pools and Mangakino Customer and Visitor Information Centre.

Mr Trewavas urges everyone to get trained and familiarise themselves with how and where to seek help.

“In an emergency it is important we all know how to find and use an AED, so Council has made some available 24/7. We really appreciate the local businesses who have also provided AEDs around the district.

“I hope nobody ever needs to use them, but it’s reassuring to know they are there in an emergency.”

Find out more information about the free 3 Steps to Life training by contacting Taupō Neighbourhood Support at nstaupo@outlook.com.

