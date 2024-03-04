Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Red Cross Launches Its Annual Appeal

Monday, 4 March 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: NZ Red Cross


This month [March, 2024], New Zealand Red Cross is running its Annual Appeal and is asking for your help to fund its ‘bucket list’ of activities that improve the lives of vulnerable people in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.

Many of you will be familiar with the idea of a ‘bucket list’ the experiences or things you dream about or aspire to achieve.

New Zealand Red Cross Secretary-General Sarah Stuart-Black said the top three items on the organisation’s bucket list this year were all key to its humanitarian work supporting the vulnerable: continuing to be there for New Zealanders in a disaster, supporting former refugees by welcoming them and assisting them into employment, and delivering meals on wheels to those needing a hot meal and a friendly face.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and the world are facing increasing humanitarian challenges - things like having a safe place to stay, food, and people who support you. New Zealand Red Cross knows from experience how important these things are, and we also know that Kiwi are great at helping others in their time of need.

“This month, we’re asking Kiwi to help us do ‘buckets of good’ by giving to our Annual Appeal to help fund our bucket list. Donations received through the Annual Appeal enable us to be there, working with those who need it most.”

The Appeal includes a nationwide street collection on street collection on 22 and 23 March.

Due to COVID-19 and last year’s severe weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand Red Cross has only been able to hold one street collection for its Annual Appeal in the past four years.

Stuart-Black said they're excited to be able to launch this year’s Appeal and, with the support of New Zealand and their many members and volunteers, continue to work on realising their bucket list.

Content you can use:

• List of where street collections are being held on March 22 and 23
• Learn more about the appeal, including a range of resources -
https://www.redcross.org.nz/support-us/our-current-appeals/annual-appeal/
• Articles on people and families New Zealand Red Cross has helped will be available over the next few weeks. See below for contact details if you would like story ideas to cover our work.

Support New Zealand Red Cross to cross off its bucket list

You can donate throughout March in any of the following ways:

1. give online at redcross.org.nz/annualappeal
2. create your own online fundraiser for the chance to secure a thrilling bucket list prize from skydives to swimming with dolphins (https://do-buckets-of-good.raiselysite.com/)
3. host a fundraising event (morning tea, shared lunch, mufti-day)
4. give two hours and volunteer for our street collection across the country between 22 and 23 March
5. pop a donation in our bucket during our street collection

For help, ideas and inspiration on how you can support the appeal, go to our website –
www.redcross.org.nz/annualappeal.
 

