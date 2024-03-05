Almost Half Of New Zealanders Think Gender Equality Has Gone So Far It Discriminates Against Men

According to Ipsos’ recent International Women’s Day poll across 31 countries, in collaboration with the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London.

Wellington, 5 March 2024 - The Ipsos International Women's Day survey reveals how New Zealanders' attitudes towards women's issues compare with 30 other countries.

New Zealanders are more likely on average to believe that we have not yet achieved adequate gender equality.

67% of New Zealanders agree that women won’t achieve equality unless men take actions to support women’s rights too. But, over half of New Zealand men (57%) believe they are expected to do too much to support gender equality, while only 27% of women agree with them.

When it comes to qualities of effective leadership, the study reveals that more New Zealanders believe a female leader would outperform a male counterpart in benefiting the less advantaged, treating women, ethnic minorities, LGBT+ identities fairly, wise spending of taxpayer money, being honest and ethical, and respecting the climate.

However, the study also shows that more New Zealanders think a male leader would be better in fighting crime, defending national security, benefiting the rich, and treating men fairly.

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely than older generations to think that a man who stays at home to look after his children is “less of a man” and when it comes to giving women equal rights with men, things have gone far enough.

