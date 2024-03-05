Coalition’s Land Transport Policy A Missed Opportunity

Bike Auckland says the coalition government’s draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS), released this week, has turned a blind eye to walking and cycling and forgoes the congestion, climate change and public health benefits that come with them.

The GPS almost halves the cycling and walking budget proposed by the previous government, while boosting spending on roads. Bike Auckland chair Karen Hormann says the sharply reduced investment in active modes is a missed opportunity.

“The United Nations recommends allocating 20 percent of national transport budgets to active modes to save lives, reverse pollution and reduce carbon emissions. Sadly, the government’s new transport policy statement ignores those benefits and commits less than three percent over its first three years,” she says.

“Cycling and walking are uniquely beneficial transport modes. They punch above their class in terms of reducing traffic congestion and emissions and in boosting public health. Building more highways while slashing investment in active modes simply locks in New Zealand’s existing car dependency.”

