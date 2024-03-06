Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Report Shows Significant Increase In Cocaine Use

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: NZ Drug Foundation

A new report that pulls together New Zealand’s latest drug use data shows a significant increase in cocaine use over the past year, while MDMA and methamphetamine use has decreased slightly.

Drug Use in Aotearoa, released by the NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri, draws on the latest 2022/23 data from the NZ Health Survey, wastewater testing, and the NZ Drug Trends Survey to paint a picture of drug use across the country.


The Foundation’s Executive Director Sarah Helm says that the increase in cocaine consumption is most likely due to a global trend of increased production and availability, but that cocaine use is still relatively uncommon compared to other countries, with only 1.3% of adults using it in the past year.

The volume of cocaine consumed has seen a 93% increase in 2022/2023 compared to the previous three years’ average.


“It’s a significant increase off a very low base,” Helm says. “We put this shift down to a significant increase in international cocaine production and supply. We will be keeping a close eye on whether cocaine use continues to trend upwards, as it does have a higher risk of addiction and harm compared to other more common drugs like MDMA.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Helm says the increase in cocaine consumption comes despite a number of recent record seizures by Police and Customs, and demonstrates why the focus can’t just be on supply-side interventions.

“Decades of experience has shown us that just relying on drug busts and arrests does nothing to reduce use. This report backs that up too. It shows why we need to reorientate our investment towards health-based approaches, harm reduction, education and treatment.”

Over the past decade there has been a 51% increase in the number of adults who have used cannabis in the past year (from 9.4% in 2012/13 to 14.2% or 597,000 people in 2022/23), however the number has remained relatively steady since 2019.

Cannabis use among 65 to 74-year-olds has increased by more than 10 times over that period (from around 0.6% of 64 to 75-year-olds in 2012/13 to 6.4% in 2022/23).

Helm says that having an overview of drug use across the country is helpful when considering what harm reduction, education and treatment approaches are needed.

“We would love to have better data on drug use in New Zealand, but this is our best effort to compile the most useful data in one place so that we can advocate for the most effective responses and spot any emerging trends,” she says.

The report also highlights regional differences in drug use throughout New Zealand. Wastewater data shows that rates of cocaine use are highest in Tāmaki Makaurau, while rates of MDMA use are highest in the Southern police district (which includes Dunedin), and methamphetamine use is most common in Waikato.


The report also draws on NZ Drug Trends Survey data from Massey’s SHORE and Whariki Research Centre. The survey specifically recruits people who use drugs and its findings provide detailed insights into patterns of availability and drug prices across the country.

The survey findings aligned with wastewater data showing an increase in cocaine consumption, with participants reporting that cocaine is becoming easier to obtain, especially in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The survey also found that the price of cannabis was lowest in Nelson/Marlborough and Tasman regions, LSD was cheapest in Canterbury, and the average price of MDMA was lowest in Manawatū-Whanganui.

Read the full report here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Drug Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 