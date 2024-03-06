Gates Of Haast Bridge: Significant Repairs Require Two Lengthy Closures Thursday, 14 March

People using the Haast Pass South Westland route between Makarora in Otago and Haast township in South Westland will face lengthy delays next week on Thursday, 14 March.

The single lane Gates of Haast bridge on SH6 is getting substantial maintenance repairs – a new concrete dish channel, new handrails and posts and resurfaced bridge approaches, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

When can I get through?

Travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys around the midday opening point, midday to 1 pm, or get to the bridge before 8 am or after 5 pm.

The work is weather dependent so if it is wet, it may be pushed to the next dry day.

The Gates of Haast bridge will be closed from 8 am to midday and 1 pm to 5 pm - two four-hour slots, with an hour’s opening at midday.

NZTA thanks all drivers for planning their journeys on 14 March around this substantial closure, which needs to occur before winter.

Electronic signs will confirm the closure at either side of the bridge at key towns.

Check updates at this link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

