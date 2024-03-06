Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Zoo And The Polynesian Ornithological Society Achieve First Breakthrough For Bird On The Brink

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: Auckland Zoo

The world population of the critically endangered Fatu Hiva monarch has risen to 20 birds following the successful rescue and hand-rearing of a now five-week-old chick by conservation partners the Polynesian Ornithological Society (SOP Manu) and Auckland Zoo.

On 2 February, as part of a SOP Manu/Auckland Zoo emergency conservation partnership to help save the endemic bird on French Polynesia’s Fatu Hiva Island, a five-day-old (14 gram) chick was removed from a precariously tilting tree nest to prevent it from falling.

The vital intervention for the wild chick and this most endangered of species (its population has just five breeding pairs!) is a first. It follows 10 unsuccessful breeding attempts by four Fatu Hiva pairs during 2023, and the partnership’s first ex-situ (outside of the wild) efforts to rear chicks from incubated eggs hatched in its purpose-built intensive management facility on the island.

“This chick - promisingly from one of the youngest breeding females (four years), is a small but very exciting step in our race to save one of the world’s rarest bird species from extinction,” says SOP Manu Fatu Hiva monarch programme coordinator Ben Ignace.

“It’s been a titanic and exacting task, and the result of great teamwork,” says SOP Manu biologist Chiara Ciardiello, who with the help of volunteer Stella Jorgensen has been responsible for hand-rearing the chick.

“In its first weeks, to ensure the chick received its required daily food intake - the equivalent of half its body weight – we were feeding it every 30 minutes from 5am to 10pm! It now weighs almost 40 grams (nearing an adult weight) and is close to fledging, but we still have a long way to go. With the support and expertise of Auckland Zoo, we’ll be continuing with the same rigorous approach we’ve been taking to give this young bird every chance to flourish, and we hope, reach adulthood and be able to contribute to its species’ future,” says Chiara.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Auckland Zoo curator of birds Dr Juan Cornejo, who is leading the partnership’s ex-situ intensive management project, says this latest achievement – a first for this genus of flycatchers - is a promising breakthrough after an incredible amount of work by the team over the past year.

“Having malaria confirmed as a new risk to the species, our approach has been to collect eggs from wild nests for incubating to safeguard newly hatched chicks from malaria-carrying mosquitos and give them the best possible start to life. We’ve had three chicks successfully hatch at between just 3.6 grams to 4.8 grams that unfortunately survived only a few days. We’re now waiting on pathology results from these birds which will contribute to helping us decide our next and best steps going forward.

“With our SOP Manu colleagues, we’re constantly assessing and reviewing our methods and actions. The stakes are always going to be especially high when dealing with exquisitely tiny newly hatched chicks, but this recent success with a five-day-old bird gives us great confidence that we’re on the right track,” explains Juan.

“For Auckland Zoo, it’s a real privilege to be involved in this SOP Manu project and working with such a passionate and dedicated group of individuals to try and turn things around for the Fatu Hiva, whose wild population has remained perilously small and static.”

Once fledged, this newest addition to the Fatu Hiva population will be moved from its brooder to an outdoor aviary on the island, screened to protect it from mosquitos, and therefore malaria.

Fatu Hiva conservation efforts screening on Wild Heroes (Series 2)
The television wildlife documentary ‘Wild Heroes’ (on three and threenow.co.nz) - all about Auckland Zoo - including the conservation mahi its staff do with conservation partners throughout Aotearoa and beyond, features a Fatu Hiva story on Sunday 16 March (7pm).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Zoo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 