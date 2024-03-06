New Vans From The Hugo Charitable Trust To Create Exciting New Opportunities For Māngere College Students

Māngere College wants to express its deep gratitude to the Hugo Charitable Trust for the generous donation of $50,000 at the end of 2023 which, together with a school contribution, has allowed our school to purchase two new LDV vans.

Maryanne Green, the eldest daughter of Irish philanthropist and businessman the late Hugh Green, known in Ireland as Hugo, founded the Hugo Charitable Trust in May 2017 to continue Hugh’s philanthropic legacy and to give back to the people of New Zealand. Since 2017 the trust has donated over $16 million to charitable causes around New Zealand and their head office is now based in Arrowtown.

Māngere College is a secondary school located in the heart of Māngere.

Departing principal Tom Webb says the school is representative of the community’s vibrant culture, with a high proportion of Pasifika and Māori students and these vans will unlock a range of opportunities for pupils.

“Our students are very active and represent the school in many different events around Auckland and further afield. Transporting students to these events is a challenge and adds costs when we have to rely on hired coaches or taxis if our school van is not available. Therefore, these vans are making a big difference to our school and our students.

“They give us far greater access to opportunities outside the school such as sports games and tournaments, educational trips, career and pathways development programmes, performing arts activities and cultural activities. They have already been used by staff around the school and our students have benefitted already with our 275 Rangatahi Xplorers trip to Rotorua and our Gateway to the World careers experiences.”

Antonio, who was a Student Leader in 2023, says the vans not only open up new opportunities but look good too.

“The vans are spacious and it is nice to know that we can just get in them and go to cool places which help us learn about our topics.”

While Dorian, another 2023 Student Leader, says the hurdle of needing to rent expensive buses is no longer an issue.

“What I like the most about the new vans is that we can do things like UE Camp and school outings for cheaper. When thinking about this in our sustainability class, it is economically and socially positive for our school as it saves us money, and also improves learning opportunities.”

And Mikayle, Mangere College’s 2023 Head Student, says the school is hugely grateful to the Hugo Charitable Trust.

“Thank you to Hugo Charitable Trust for investing in our school and our students’ future. At this UE camp we have had the opportunity to gain the best University Entrance results for our school and this was only possible because barriers to transport were reduced.”

