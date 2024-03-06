Bay Of Plenty Region Welcomes New Arrival Of Airbus H145 Rescue Helicopter

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter is pleased to announce the newest addition to its fleet – the Airbus H145 twin-engine rescue helicopter. The Bay of Plenty Coastal region will now be seeing this new rescue helicopter flying above, all thanks to the amazing community and sponsors.

The Airbus H145 rescue helicopter has advanced autopilot capabilities which work by allowing the helicopter's flight control system to take over several manual tasks that were previously operated by the pilot, enabling the helicopter to fly predefined and customised routes accurately. This, in turn, significantly reduces the pilot’s workload, meaning they can concentrate on critical tasks. With its advanced autopilot system, your rescue helicopter crew also have greater capability to fly in poor weather conditions that were previously considered unsuitable.

On top of that, there is also an increased amount of space in the cabin, which allows easy access to specialist emergency medical equipment for the Critical Care Flight Paramedic, making the emergency response process even more efficient.

"The addition of the Airbus H145 rescue helicopter is a game-changer for the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew. With advanced avionic technology and increased cabin space, our ability to respond to critical situations has been significantly enhanced. We are proud to serve the Bay of Plenty Coastal region with this top-of-the-line aircraft and are thankful to our community and sponsors for making this happen.”- Liam, Base Manager and Pilot of the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter is manned with a dedicated team of pilots, crewmen, and critical care flight paramedics on call 24/7, 365 days a year. In 2023, alone, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 519 missions to the Bay of Plenty Coastal and surrounding regions.

The launch of the Airbus H145 rescue helicopter marks a significant milestone for the region. With its advanced technology and skilled crew onboard, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter is available in an instant for those who need it most.

