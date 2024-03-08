Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Fast Track Bill Targets Coromandel

Friday, 8 March 2024, 7:15 am
Press Release: Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki

07 March 

The Fast Track Bill has targeted especially protected areas on the Coromandel Peninsula for mining, says Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki,

“ The new Fast Track Approvals Bill will see the environmental protection created in Schedule 4 of the Crown Minerals Act removed from the Coromandel, outraging a community that has stood against mining for more than 40 years” says Catherine Delahunty

“In the 1990s the National Government recognised the importance and biodiversity value of Te Tara o te Ika a Maui ( the Peninsula)creating schedule 4, a class of conservation land identified as not appropriate for mining.
 

“Today we have learned that though many land areas in the Crown Minerals Schedule 4 are to remain protected, those that protect Te Tara o Te Ika are to be open to fast track applications.

This is a shameful move to facilitate damaging development in areas that have been shown time and again to be important to biodiversity and treasured by locals and visitors.

We fought for the open cast ban and 30 years later we will not be standing by to let multinational gold miners tear it apart “

"Has this Government forgotten the 40,0000 strong march down Queen St to defend Schedule 4 ?They may have blocked our rights in court and destroyed protections under Schedule 4 but we owe it to future generations to peacefully resist unnecessary and toxic mining”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 