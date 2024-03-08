Sculpture Trail Raises Over $320,000 For Local Charity Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust

Elmer’s Ōtautahi Elephant Trail sculptures were auctioned last night at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna O Waiwhetū, raising over $320,000 for local charity Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust.

Trust CEO Kathryn Jones said, “We are absolutely delighted with this outcome. The trail has not only helped us raise awareness about brain injury and how to get support, it has also raised much needed funds to help us build a new campus.”

Consisting of 30 large elephants crafted by talented artists, and 30 smaller elephants decorated by local schools, the trail has been highly visible and hugely popular throughout the streets of Ōtautahi this summer.

Project Director Robyn Medlicott adds, “The trail has been a hit with the local community. We have received so much positive feedback about the trail, and we’re thrilled that so many people took part in the trail over the summer. We could not have done it without the support of our sponsors, who we thank from the bottom of our hearts.”

The trail App reported that over 7000 people registered, collecting over 154,000 sculptures, earning over 99,000 rewards.

Since 1979, the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust has been at the forefront of supporting individuals and families navigating the challenging journey of brain injury recovery as well as providing residential accommodation for those with a long-term disability. Their services are in demand more than ever. Funds raised from this auction will go towards building a new campus for the Trust where all their services will be delivered, enabling them to help more people affected by a traumatic brain injury, spinal or other complex injury or disability.

