Minister Upston's visit to Vinnies Tamaki Makaurau on Internatiuonal Women's Day

To celebrate International Women's Day 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, Vinnies Tāmaki Makaurau was honoured to host the Acting Minister for Women's Affairs, the Minister of Social Development, Child Poverty Reduction, and Community and Voluntary Sector, the Honourable Louise Upston. Vinnies Tāmaki Makaurau is a Catholic charitable trust dedicated to providing social and well-being support to communities.

The purpose of the Minister's visit was to connect with Vinnies and other local Pasifika women in leadership to acknowledge the crucial work carried out by frontline service providers with an emphasis on the contributions and achievements of women. During the visit, Minister Upston delivered a speech highlighting the importance of New Zealand women's achievement on an international level. She acknowledged the importance of the community sector and how she believes that the resources need to come directly to the communities that produce results.

Vinnies Tāmaki Makaurau supports women through various programs and initiatives such as employment pathways, financial management, wellbeing, violence prevention and a food sovereignty which includes a social enterprise Commercial kitchen and food hub that provides emergency food for families Vinnies also run volunteer programmes, highlighting leadership, empowerment, and social inclusion. Minister Upston's visit aligns with Vinnies Tāmaki Makaurau's mission of upholding the Diginity of women through promoting oppurtunity and equity, alleviating poverty, and protecting women and children.

