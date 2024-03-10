Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Year Anniversary Of David Holland's Disappearance - Statement From David's Mother

Sunday, 10 March 2024, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

11 March 2024 marks the second anniversary of the disappearance of Tauranga
man David Holland. David was last seen at his Papamoa Beach home on the evening of Friday 11 March 2022.

Despite a number of enquiries being carried out over the two years since David’s disappearance, his whereabouts are still unknown. Police are today issuing the following statement on behalf of David’s mother Karen, and we continue to urge anyone with information regarding David to get in touch with us, quoting file number 220312/6869. A message from the heart.

This is very hard to write but it is an opportunity not to be missed, a chance to reach out to the people of New Zealand in the hope that they can provide me with some support in my ongoing search for answers.

Two years ago, on 11 March 2022, my youngest son, Dr David Holland, an anaesthetics registrar in Tauranga Hospital, was reported as missing in the Papamoa area. Having lived in New Zealand since 2017 and recently applying for his residency, this came as a complete shock. Life changed forever when I took the late night call from New Zealand telling me that there was concern about his safety. Initially thought to have been lost at sea whilst swimming, despite being a strong swimmer, later CCTV footage of someone that could possibly have been David, walking towards a state highway, led to other theories developing and hence, no closure.

We still have no news. Nothing. Just speculation. A nightmare. We want to wake up.

Clever, multi-talented, sporty, caring, kind, thoughtful – such a beautiful human being, David is much missed by family and friends in New Zealand and the UK. Having visited David several times in New Zealand, the country will always be special to me. I’m hoping for help from communities all over the country at this sensitive, emotional time.

I’m appealing to people all over New Zealand to come forward with any information that they may have linked to his disappearance or his current whereabouts, if he is still with us. If you are connected to his disappearance in any way, or know someone that may have been, please contact the police.

And if you see this appeal yourself David, please come back to us. You are my waking thought, my last thought at night. Dealing with ambiguous loss, grieving, looking for answers is part of my life. Grief doesn’t go away and can be incredibly lonely. No parent chooses this road. Our relationship was so close. The memories that we have of David are so precious. We remember and cherish a very special person and just want you back with us. We still have hope. And always will. David is very much alive in our hearts and minds.

We love you

