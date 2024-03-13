Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Next Steps For Airport To Botany Bus Rapid Transit Project

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 2:13 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport have now lodged decisions on the Notices of Requirement with Auckland Council for the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit project.

This long term project is part of the Southwest Gateway programme which will deliver a fast, frequent, high capacity public transport route between Auckland Airport and the city’s southern suburbs of Manukau and Botany.

The decisions on the NoRs follows NZTA and Auckland Transport receiving Council’s recommendation from their independent hearings panel. The hearing was held in August 2023 and Council’s recommendation was issued last December.

Auckland Council will now inform submitters and other interested parties of the decisions and the 15-day appeal period. It is anticipated that the designations should be finalised by the end of 2024, subject to resolution of any appeals that are filed.

The Airport to Botany Busway has been listed as a priority project in the draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport currently out for consultation.

Current priorities for NZTA include finalising construction of the Eastern Busway, and alongside this planning will also be undertaken in the next three years for the delivery of the Airport to Botany Busway.

Project planning, funding and construction timeframes will be confirmed with the release of the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) later this year.

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

