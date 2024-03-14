Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$52,500 Fine For Concrete Plant Contaminant Discharges

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 11:39 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A Whangārei concrete company has been fined $52,500 for discharging contaminants from its manufacturing processes which may have then found their way into a drain which discharges to Whangārei Harbour.

AML Limited appeared for sentence before Judge JA Smith in the Whangārei District Court late last month after admitting a single charge in relation to the 2021 offending.

In sentencing notes Judge Smith said the offence could be summarised as the Port Rd concrete plant operating outside the terms of its certificate of compliance from 27 September 2021, through October 2021 and possibly as late as early-November 2021.

Judge Smith said the concrete batching site works recirculated process water and yard water through a ‘Bibko’ system.

"The Bibko seeks to clarify surplus/used water, reuse it for the concrete making process and thus reduce the overall water necessary for the operating of the site."

During Covid lockdown in 2021 the plant - deemed an essential industry - produced 438 cubic metres of high-stress concrete and 72 cu m of standard strength concrete.

"In this period the plant was producing 86 percent high-stress concrete and would have been unable to reuse water." (Typically high-strength concrete made up less than 40% of the plant’s production.)

"The reason that is important is that high-strength concrete requires clean water. It cannot use reused water."

In late 2021 production was still biased towards high-strength concrete, accounting for about half of production.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

From about August the Bibko system started faulting. "That of course meant that less of the water could be reused and combined with the increase in high-strength concrete being produced, that meant there was surplus water on site."

The system was serviced in September but that didn’t eliminate the problem and "the company was in trouble because it was producing too much water".

"From September excess water was produced from the site and discharged into the nearby drains through the stormwater system."

In late September Northland Regional Council staff had visited the plant and found there was surplus water in the drain next to the site.

"This flowed around about 140 metres down the roadside to a culvert which was mostly blocked, and there was clear evidence, both photographic and technical, showing there was a high degree of what I will call cement sedimentation in that channel."

Water containing slurry then travelled under a road through another culvert, through adjoining land for several hundred metres and then into low-lying mangroves.

"There is no doubt that some of the material made its way as far as the Coastal Marine Area, but I accept the evidence of the experts that the effects on the harbour at large, and in particular that nearby Portland tidal flats, would have been minimal."

Judge Smith said overall the environmental impacts would have been minor and "mainly cumulative in nature".

"The harbour itself has been compromised by human activities for a considerable period from the refinery, the port, the cement works, boatbuilding, landfills, including rubbish dumps, and of course the formation of the development on which this heavy industrial zone is situated."

"Notwithstanding that, the SEAs (Significant Ecological Areas) have proved to be relatively enduring, and I accept that they should be regarded as of high value..."

Ultimately Judge Smith concluded "very firmly" that the case centred on "a failure of management to adapt to the changing circumstances".

There was nothing that demonstrated the company had wilfully sought to disobey its compliance certificate and the judge "accept(s) as a fact that the company was not aware of the discharge until they were approached by the council officers on 27 September 2021".

Judge Smith said plant staff would quite properly assume the company was operating properly and in accordance with its environmental obligations.

"The failure was a failure by management to recognise that the change to the production of the high-quality concrete and the Bibko faulting would fundamentally change the way to utilise the site."

Judge Smith noted the company had spent more than half a million dollars replacing the system with a new system but said the cost "cannot be visited as a mitigatory factor where it is simply complying with the obligation of the company in the first place".

The company was fined $52,500 plus court costs and solicitor’s fees for one day.

The judge directed that 90% of the fine be paid to the regional council.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 